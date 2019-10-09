Pennsylvania Trust Co Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.51. 1,733,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.