Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,353,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 146,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

