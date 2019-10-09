Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 8,137 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.70. 1,968,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,394. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

