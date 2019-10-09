Peercoin (PPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,487.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $67,487.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003288 BTC on exchanges including WEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,587.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.02782147 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00606965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,676,073 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, WEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

