Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $264.39 million and approximately $444.34 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Binance, BW.com and Coinbit. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 264,144,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,143,934 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, BCEX, CoinBene, Iquant, Coinall, Kyber Network, BW.com, KuCoin, BitMax, DDEX, BitMart, MXC, ABCC, Bit-Z, Hotbit, C2CX, OKCoin, Crex24, P2PB2B, Binance, WazirX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, FCoin, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Bitrue, TOKOK, Coinbit, Gate.io, OKEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, CoinEx, CoinPlace and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.