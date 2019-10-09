Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.61. 308,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

