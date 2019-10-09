Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,922. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.