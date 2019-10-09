Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 161.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,695,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 target price on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,857. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $79.27 and a twelve month high of $106.94.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.