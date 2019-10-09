Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Receives $29.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 90,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

