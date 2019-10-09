Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after acquiring an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,925,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.