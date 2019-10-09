Parisi Gray Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 646,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 311.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 88,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,748 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,122,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,879,734. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.