Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. 1,648,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.24. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

