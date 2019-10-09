Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $383,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

