Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,663 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 388.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.