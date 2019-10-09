Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

