Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,245 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 239.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

ARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

