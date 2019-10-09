Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Chuy’s worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Chuy’s by 13.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

CHUY stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $397.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

