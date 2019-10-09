PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $27,237.28 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,150,646.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 184,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,406. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.17.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
