PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $27,237.28 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,150,646.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 184,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,406. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.17.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.