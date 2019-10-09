Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,528 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 283,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,440. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

