Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.36. The stock had a trading volume of 283,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,519. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

