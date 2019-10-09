Oxycoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $79,728.00 and $23.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

