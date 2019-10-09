Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 107,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

