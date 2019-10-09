Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.39. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 6,056 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on OVID. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.