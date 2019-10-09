Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $963.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

