Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,484 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 37,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,826. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.