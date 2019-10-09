Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 259 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. 2,066,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $140.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

