Old North State Trust LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

