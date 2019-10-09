Old North State Trust LLC Buys 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $384.61. The stock had a trading volume of 712,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.