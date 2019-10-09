Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,202.31. 871,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,171.76. The company has a market cap of $838.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

