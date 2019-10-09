Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Down 4.2%

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $128.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 18.22%.

In other Oconee Federal Financial news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $39,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

