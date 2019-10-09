Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.07. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

