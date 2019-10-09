Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Trading Down 7.6%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61, 504,107 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 188,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.