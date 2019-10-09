O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 1,440 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties comprises approximately 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.35% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,947,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SRG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,764. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 51.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,704.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

