Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nuvista Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

