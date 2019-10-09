Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Webster Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.