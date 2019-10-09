Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $16.50 Million Position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 816,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Imax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Imax by 2.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imax by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Imax in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Imax in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,869.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $173,884.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

