Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $16.13 Million in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $974,000.

Shares of LAD opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $812,899. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

