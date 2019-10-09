nUSD Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. nUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037929 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.23 or 0.06190140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016641 BTC.

nUSD Profile

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io . nUSD’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

