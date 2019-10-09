Numeraire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,525.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00067197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $11,525.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00209488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01058037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

