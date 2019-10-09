Novagen Ingenium (OTCMKTS:NOVZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Novagen Ingenium Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVZ) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Novagen Ingenium (OTCMKTS:NOVZ)

Novagen Ingenium Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of engine design and development, precision engineering activities, and transport services supply in Australia. It develops a design engine configuration that utilizes opposing pistons and three angled cylinders. The company also offers CNC machining and production machining, vehicle supply, labor supply, and engineering services.

