Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,936 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 20,141,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,935,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.