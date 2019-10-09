Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

LOW stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. 174,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,287. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

