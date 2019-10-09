Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 52,861 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 141,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of $81.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

