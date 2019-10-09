Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.76. 396,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.36. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

