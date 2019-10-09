Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,965 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $60,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 3,716,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $60.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

