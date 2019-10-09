NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of NiSource worth $29,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $659,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

NI traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $29.33. 1,804,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,261. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

