Nimiq Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $130,400.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,585.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.02251223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.02793887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00691269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00669897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00445488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,650,109,763 coins and its circulating supply is 4,741,859,763 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

