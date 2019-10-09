Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,482 shares of company stock valued at $47,549,976. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,002. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

