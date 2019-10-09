Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 5,811,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728,400. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

