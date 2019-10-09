Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $27.73 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of C traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.